A rescue unfolded on Friday after a man suffered a medical emergency at Dry Tortugas National Park, Friday.

According to a Twitter post, the US Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Clearwater rescued a 57-year-old man after he had a medical emergency.

The individual is now in stable condition after being transferred to emergency medical services at Lower Keys Medical Center.

