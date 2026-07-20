MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A distressed reptile was saved at sea in the Florida Keys.

United States Coast Guard crews in Key West rescued a 450-pound sea turtle that appeared to be in distress about seven miles south of Sugarloaf Key, Sunday.

The crew got the animal to shore and into the care of veterinarians at the Marathon Turtle Hospital, who are working to nurse the turtle back to health.

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