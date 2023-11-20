HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A United States Coast Guard aircrew successfully rescued two people and their dog on Saturday, approximately 90 miles off Hernando Beach, after their sailboat experienced mechanical failure, officials said.

The couple, along with their canine companion, were safely transported back to Air Station Clearwater and reported to be in good health.

Courtesy USCG/ TMX

The distress call was initiated via a digital selective calling (DSC) alert received by Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders around 11 a.m, the USCG said in a news release.

According to the USCG, the alert was triggered after a porthole on the sailboat broke, allowing water to enter and damage some onboard electronics.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.