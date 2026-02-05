DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) — The United States Coast Guard has released footage of a rescue at sea.

The video captures a sailboat that had become disabled and was being tossed around by rough waves, Jan. 31.

A rescue diver swam to the disabled vessel to secure the stranded boater in a harness before he was lifted by a winch to the rescue helicopter.

The man was flown back to shore where he received emergency medical treatment.

