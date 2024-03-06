CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A US Coast Guard boat crew from a station in Fort Myers, along with a coast guard aircrew, rescued five boaters after their vessel experienced a mechanical issue.

On Sunday, around 1 p.m., the men were found 23 miles of Marco Island after Collier County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers reported them overdue following their departure from Island Marina around 5 a.m., Friday.

The aircrew spotted the men on their disabled 30-foot boat around 1 p.m. on Sunday. This allowed the boat crew to locate and assist the mariners.

In response to this incident, a Coast Guard officer highlighted the importance of communication when going out on a boat.

“Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were able to rescue the five men quickly and efficiently because they let their loved ones know where they were going, and updated them frequently with their location,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez, Coast Guard Seventh District public affairs specialist. “We encourage all boaters to have a float plan and means to communicate during an emergency. In this case, constant communication with someone on land ultimately aided search and rescue personnel, providing a narrower search area, resulting in the missing men being found faster.”

