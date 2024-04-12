KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a dozen migrants made landfall on the Florida Keys after surviving a dangerous journey in search of freedom.

U.S. Border Patrol and Coast Guard officials on Friday said 14 Cuban migrants arrived to Dry Tortugas National Park on a homemade vessel.

Key West, FL; Border Patrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast partners rescued 14 Cuban migrants who arrived to the #DryTortugas National Park on a homemade vessel. These voyages onboard homemade vessels in rough seas are dangerous & potentially deadly. #floridakeys #Cuba pic.twitter.com/PYD6etJiPw — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) April 12, 2024

It is unclear where the migrants were taken.

Officials warn against the treacherous treks, as voyages on makeshift vessels across the rough seas could be deadly.

