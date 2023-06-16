KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle went up in flames in the Florida Keys, causing an hours-long traffic headache.

The blaze took place along the northbound lanes near Mile Marker 117, on a section of U.S. 1 leading out of Key Largo, Friday afternoon.

The fire caused big delays in both directions as firefighters worked to put out the flames and clear the scene. Northbound traffic was diverted at Mile Marker 106.

NB US1 traffic diverted @ MM106/County Road 905 due to vehicle fire on The Stretch. Expect long SB dela… https://t.co/zqGGhU96a6 pic.twitter.com/AGCofzLjJk — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) June 16, 2023

The highway has since reopened to traffic.

No one was hurt.

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

