MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant rescue was made off the coast of South Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard stopped a migrant boat about 15-miles south of Marathon, Monday.

One person jumped off as the crew was handing out life jackets.

A crew member used a heaving line to get that person out of the water.

The migrants are now in custody.

