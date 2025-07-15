CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews near Clearwater rushed to save the captain of a fishing boat Sunday night.

Crews launched a helicopter to med-evac the 77-year old from the middle of the ocean when he started showing symptoms of a heart attack.

That captain was taken to a Fort Myers Hospital for further treatment.

No word on his current condition.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox