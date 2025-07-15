CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews near Clearwater rushed to save the captain of a fishing boat Sunday night.

Crews launched a helicopter to med-evac the 77-year old from the middle of the ocean when he started showing symptoms of a heart attack.

That captain was taken to a Fort Myers Hospital for further treatment.

No word on his current condition.

