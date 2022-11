KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 74 people back to Cuba, Wednesday.

This comes after several landings were spotted around the Florida Keys in the last few weeks.

More than 2,000 Cuban migrants have been interdicted since October.

This year alone, over 6,000 migrants were stopped and sent back to Cuba.

