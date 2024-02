KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard saved a man who was distress during the Super Bowl.

The man was on a cruise ship about 70 miles east of Key west Sunday night when he suffered a medical episode.

The crew safely got him on their boat and he was later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

