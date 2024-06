Palm Beach, Fla. (WSVN)- The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday discovered a foreign boat that landed in Palm Beach.

Officials seized the boat and detained four migrants who were on board.

Three of those migrants were from Haiti and the other one was from Colombia.

Those migrants will all be processed and then will be repatriated.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.