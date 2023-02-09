(WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to an area in Monroe County after reports of migrants.

On Thursday, authorities responded to the coast Tavernier in the Florida Keys.

They found at least 100 migrants on a makeshift boat.

A tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar shows a video of the vessel.

Numerous law enforcement and fire rescue officials were seen in the area.

The group is the first large migrant group to arrive in weeks after government officials announced a state and federal effort to try to stop boats at sea before they reach the Florida Keys.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.