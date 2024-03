FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) — A new group of migrants stopped in South Florida.

According to U.S Border patrol agents, 24 migrants from Cuba, arrived in the Florida Keys aboard a homemade boat, Monday evening.

The migrants said they were at sea for two days prior to their arrival.

Agents said they will all be processed for removal proceedings.

