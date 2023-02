KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents and associates responded to a migrant landing in Key West.

They found 18 Cuban migrants arriving on a makeshift vessel near Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, Friday morning.

The migrants were taken into federal custody.

