FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) — More than a dozen Cuban migrants made their way to the shores of South Florida Tuesday morning.

Early #Tuesday morning, 17 migrants from #Cuba made landfall on a rustic vessel in the #FloridaKeys. At 6:00 a.m., #BorderPatrol agents & LE partners responded to Long Key & encountered 17 adult males. pic.twitter.com/9EexkPtRNB — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 7, 2023

According to agents, they encountered 17 men who made landfall at around 6 a.m. at Long Key in the Florida Keys.

There is no word yet on where those men were taken or whether they will be allowed to stay.

