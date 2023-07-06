MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded on Thursday to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys, where they encountered seven Cuban migrants.

According to Border Patrol, the migrants arrived earlier in the day near Marathon aboard a homemade vessel.

On Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol agents & @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys & encountered 7 Cuban migrants. The migrants arrived on a homemade vessel this morning near Marathon. #floridakeys #thursday #usbp #cbp pic.twitter.com/VcU6JCDPUx — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 6, 2023

Details regarding the migrants’ conditions and their intended destinations were not immediately available.

