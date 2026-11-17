MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tanker truck has shut down U.S. 1 in both directions heading into the Florida Keys.

Pictures posted to social media by Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay captured the overturned tanker on the shoulder of the roadway at Mile Marker 59 in Grassy Key, near Marathon, Tuesday morning.

Video showed several vehicles on fire near the Longboat Key Bridge.

Authorities said the tanker is leaking fuel, so crews are working to pump the fuel out of the truck.

Deputies shut down U.S. 1 in both directions as they piece together the chaotic series of events, causing traffic to back up for roughly three miles. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials said a new tanker is arriving at the scene to transfer the fuel.

It’s unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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