HAINES CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Bodycam footage showcased the moments an unsuspecting hero stepped in to help two children trapped inside their own home.

Their mother was unsure how she got locked out of her Haines City home last week.

A nearby delivery driver was praised by police after helping rescue the two young children trapped inside their Haines City home last week.

“I was just doing this driveway here, and she has a two-year-old and a six-month-old in here. The front door’s locked,” said the UPS driver. “I just was able to check the garage because this opened up.”

“Can’t get in the house?” asked a police officer.

“Can’t get in the house.”

Their guardian believes the two-year-old inside somehow locked her outside of the house.

Quickly trying to find a solution, the men walked around the perimeter together looking for another possible entry point until they came across a garage door, forcing it open and breaking through from there.

After smashing through the door, the officer, the delivery driver, and the guardian rushed inside, thankful the children were found safe and unharmed.

“Are you okay?” asked the officer.

“Thank you, thank you,” said the guardian. “Thank you.”

The Haines City Police Department made it a point to thank the UPS delivery driver for his quick thinking.

