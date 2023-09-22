GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Students at the University of Florida are encountering housing challenges as they were set to move into UFORA, a Gainesville apartment complex, last year. However, due to contractor delays, the units remain unfinished, leaving hundreds of students in a tough spot.

In response to the housing delays, residents were given two options: they could either arrange their own accommodations with a stipend provided or pay rent and temporarily stay in a hotel.

This situation highlights the struggles faced by students seeking housing solutions for college and underscores the need for a resolution to ensure a smooth transition for those affected.

