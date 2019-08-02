University of Florida pays $66K to settle free speech case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has agreed to pay $66,000 and make some policy changes to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a conservative student organization.

Young Americans for Freedom claimed in the lawsuit filed in December that the school violated its members’ free speech rights by denying equal access to student activity funds to pay for guest speakers.

The Gainesville Sun reports the university has agreed to change its student activity policy as part of the agreement. All groups will now have access to the money, regardless of views or beliefs. Student government will then approve the funding requests.

The group received funds to host conservative author Dinesh D’Souza on campus in 2018 but was denied funding to invite conservative speakers Dana Loesch and Andrew Klavan.

