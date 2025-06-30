LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — The Sunshine State crowned its new pageant queen over the weekend.

Paris Richardson, the reigning Miss Gainesville, won the title of Miss Florida in Lakeland on Saturday night.

A recent University of Florida graduate, she plans to use her new title to promote her statewide health initiative, “Crown of Health.”

Richardson also earned a $20,000 scholarship. and will represent Florida at Miss America in September.

