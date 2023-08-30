Academic institutions affected by Hurricane Idalia have announced reopenings as the storm passed Florida’s Big Bend area.

The following schools will be reopened for in-person and online classes starting Thursday:

University of Florida

Florida State University

Florida A&M University suspended operations at the Tallahassee main campus until Friday. The university is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Updates on the University of South Florida have yet to be announced as they experienced power outages. School officials will make a decision on whether they will be reopening on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Poweroutage.us, 218,000 Floridians are currently without power.

As the state deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, officials urge the community to remain safe and vigilant in these times after the destruction.

