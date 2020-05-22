Universal Orlando to reopen parks on June 5

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando has announced a reopening date for its parks after being forced to close for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park said it will begin welcoming guests back to Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay starting June 5.

We're getting ready to re-open! Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay will welcome guests beginning 6/5. Everyone must follow UOR and CDC guidelines: https://t.co/5IA1TCnsfX pic.twitter.com/2pnrg2Lxkr — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 22, 2020

However, things will be different for guests when they return.

“This carefully managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place,” the park wrote on its website.

The use of face masks will be required to enter the parks.

Guests will also have their temperature checked before entering. Anybody with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be permitted inside.

Floor markings across the park will help guests keep their distance from one another.

Below are the hours of operation for each park:

Universal Studios: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., daily

Islands of Adventure: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., daily

Volcano Bay: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., daily

Universal CityWalk: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., daily

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.