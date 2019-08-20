Universal Orlando removes photo of group displaying apparent Nazi salute on ride

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando removed a photo of a group of park attendees from their Facebook page after they apparently performed the Nazi salute and other offensive hand gestures on a ride.

The incident reportedly occurred on Universal’s Passholder Appreciation Night, Sunday.

A camera on the Revenge of the Mummy ride captured four people in the front row making the controversial gestures, which signify white supremacy.

The picture was then shared to Universal’s Annual Passholder Facebook page before it spread to Twitter and Reddit.

Universal Orlando called the photo “appalling” and took it down from the page as soon as they caught wind of it.

The company also responded to the controversy with the following statement:

“Hate has no place here, and we have no tolerance for any display of hatred within our destination. We stand for diversity, inclusion and respect. This photo is appalling and we pulled it from our Facebook page as soon as we became aware of it. Any guest using hate symbols will be immediately removed from our destination and not allowed to return.”

As of Tuesday, it is unclear who posted the picture or whether the group in the picture has been banned from the park.

