ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando is celebrating its 31st birthday.

The theme park opened its doors to the public on June 7, 1990.

According to the History Center, the resort opened after years of planning and a ceremonial ribbon cutting by Steven Spielberg. About 10,000 guests attended the grand opening, including celebrities like Michael J. Fox and Sylvester Stallone.

Since then, the resort has grown to include an additional theme park, Islands of Adventure and a water park: Volcano Bay. An additional theme park has also been announced, Epic Universe, which is currently expected to open in 2024.

