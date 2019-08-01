Universal Orlando announces new theme park called ‘Epic Universe’

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando has announced a new theme park called “Epic Universe.”

The long-awaited reveal was made at a press conference, Thursday morning.

Universal Orlando had teased the “epic announcement” days in advance on social media.

This is kind of a big deal. pic.twitter.com/boxonV1uJF — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 29, 2019

“This is kind of a big deal,” a Twitter post by the theme park read.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.