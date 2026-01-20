ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A United flight had a rough landing in Florida over the weekend.

The plane’s front wheel snapped off when it landed at Orlando International Airport, Sunday.

Officials for United Airlines said the incident was caused by a mechanical issue.

The aircraft was disabled, and passengers had to be bused to the gate, but nobody was injured.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

