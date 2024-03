TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — A small airplane crashed in Tavernier.

The ultralight aircraft crashed on takeoff from the TavernAero Airport, a small private airport, just before 4:40 p.m., Sunday.

The two people who were on board walked away with only minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

