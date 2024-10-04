CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) —United Launch Alliance (ULA ) launched the second test flight of its Vulcan Centaur Rocket on Friday morning.

Vulcan Centaur’s second mission, a test flight called Certification Two (Cert-2), is the second flight of Vulcan Centaur after January’s Cert-1, which sent Astrobotic’s Peregrine moon lander to Earth’s orbit.

The launched happened at the Space Launch Complex-41 and it is equipped with two solid rocket boosters.

The Vulcan will carry an inner payroll into deep space while fulfilling certification requirements by the United States Space Force to perform future national security missions.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.