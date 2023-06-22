CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — It’s nearly the end of an area, as a United Launch Alliance rocket blasted off on one of its final missions from Cape Canaveral.
The Delta IV rocket carried a new national security satellite, Thursday morning.
Next year, Delta IV’s launch will be the last for this class.
Several different versions have taken intelligence-gathering payloads to outer space since the 1960s.
