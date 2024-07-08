JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Scientists are sounding the alarm about an aggressive species of coral that has been spotted in the Caribbean and, they fear, is already in Florida.

Paul Evans, a research coordinator for the University of Florida’s Invasion Science Research Institute, said soft pulse corals are pink to whitish in color and eye-catching.

“They have about eight long tentacles, so they’re going to be on each of the ends of the polyps,” he said. “They do this kind of dance or pulse-like motion, which is why they are called pulse corals.”

But Evans said they’re also aggressive. Once these soft pulse corals invade, they can snuff out important habitats, including sea grass beds, mangrove systems and native coral reefs.

“We probably have our native corals fighting every battle they can, and now we’re adding this aggressive soft pulse corals that potentially are likely, very easily going to thrive if left unchecked,” he said.

The U.S. Geological Survey has partnered with the University of Florida and other federal and state agencies. They’re asking anyone who believes they’ve spotted pulse coral in Florida waters to take a photo and report it.

“If you see stuff, tell people, tell experts. Let some of this information get out there,” said Evans. “There is unfortunately a lot, a lot, a lot to still learn.”

Pulse corals have been located in Hawaii, Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The farthest north the corals have been found is Cuba.

Evans said pulse corals reproduce rapidly, and it’s vital to document whether they’ve made their way to the Florida reef track.

“A little part of the polyp can be there, and they’ll still procreate,” he said. “That could get stuck to boats, ships, fishing gear.”

Scientists said one troubling aspect in some of the suspected cases of the invasive coral outbreaks is that they may be intentionally released.

