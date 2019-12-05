UCF uses mini horses to help students cope with finals

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at the University of Central Florida will have a special way of coping with the stress that comes with finals week.

UCF Police tweeted out photos of two miniature horses named Knugget and Honey.

The horses were out and about roaming around campus, Wednesday morning.

The police department was tweeting every location the horses stopped at so students can give them some pets.

She's here! Honey got the good police pets and is on her way to Memory Mall! pic.twitter.com/eDWgzmjdVD — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) December 4, 2019

On the move again! Stopped in front of Classroom I 🐴 pic.twitter.com/MN9ocfmlwY — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) December 4, 2019

“Honey and @UCF_Knugget loved meeting everyone today,” the department wrote on its final post. “Good luck on your finals, Knights!”

