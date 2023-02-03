(WSVN) - A crash left a University of Central Florida (UCF) student trapped upright in front of her windshield.

Bodycam footage showed officers running up to a flipped-over SUV while a young woman was trapped and stood behind the windshield.

Now, she has another reason to be thankful for the campus police.

“As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out,” said UCF officer Isabella Sanchez.

Officers noticed live wires that surrounded the car and leaked fluid; that was when they started to break the glass with batons.

Another officer, Anthony Mancuso, put on thick gloves to start peeling back the glass.

They make enough space to get the woman out safely, but in the process, Mancuso realized he was cut by the glass.

“There was a large amount of blood on the floor, but I realized it wasn’t coming from the driver, it was coming from my partner,” said UCF officer Allison Sienkiewicz.

The officer is still on medical leave with seven stitches but is doing fine.

As for the driver, she later explained she had just finished a long shift at work and was yawning before she crashed.

Campus police said this is a reminder of how dangerous it can be to drive tired.

