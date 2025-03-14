ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sigma Chi fraternity at the University of Central Florida became the focus of an investigation, accused of harmful hazing that places the safety of their pledges at risk.

Campus police reports state several fraternity members reported two separate hazing incidents this past month.

The first was in the backyard of the Sigma Chi house, while the second was on campus streets.

The report says campus police were investigating whether members of Sigma Chi forced new members to stand in front of cars while other members drove into and hit them.

One witness claims a gray car hit one of the pledges at roughly 10 to 15 miles per hour.

According to clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Lipkin, hazing is about power.

“Hazing has a beginning, a middle, and an end. It is planned. It is not an impulsive activity,” said clinical psychologist and hazing expert Dr. Susan Lipkins. “They know exactly what they’re doing, and they believe that they’re in control. And they believe that nobody will get hurt. The problem is when you do risky things, people do get hurt.”

Campus police say they interviewed three Sigma Chi members, who all denied the allegations. They claimed they were playing basketball, and no one was injured.

However, the report states one of the members was evasive.

The fraternity has a history of suspensions, with the university confirming eight between 2015 and 2020.

One of the suspensions came from Sigma Chi members allegedly forcing a blindfolded pledge to ingest cocaine.

“As a group, it’s possible that they could stop it. But as an individual, when the individuals try to stop the hazing, they are typically hazed worse,” Dr. Susan Lipkin said.

The University of Central Florida has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy of hazing on campus. The Sigma Chi National Office has not yet made a comment.

