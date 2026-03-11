EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — It’s not every day you see an elected official in the wild hunting for pythons.

Democratic U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz joined a team of scientists from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Research to capture a 10-foot python.

The group had been tracking the monster snake to mark it with a new GPS tag, which is part of an ongoing research effort to better understand and remove the ecologically harmful serpents.

