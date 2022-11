(WSVN) - More migrants were stopped at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast guard officials stopped boats from illegally landing in the U.S. off the Florida Keys, Monday.

This comes after the last arrest of 55 Cuban migrants in the same area.

Since October 1, the branch has interdicted more than 1,600 Cuban migrants.

