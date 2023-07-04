MONROE COUNTY, FLA. (WSVN) – U.S. Border Patrol responded to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys and encountered a group of 32 Cuban migrants.

Today in Florida:



Upon their arrival, the migrants underwent medical screening before being taken into federal custody, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar of the Miami Sector said in a Tweet, Tuesday morning. They will undergo processing for removal proceedings as per standard protocol.

