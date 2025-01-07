(WSVN) - The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida announced he is stepping down.

Markenzy Lapointe said his last day will be Jan. 17.

Lapointe was the first Haitian-born American lawyer to serve as U.S. Attorney.

He emigrated to the U.S. as a teen and lived in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. He graduated from Edison High School before receiving his law degree from Florida State University.

He was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2023.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.