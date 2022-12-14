PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man who was trapped under a golf cart for hours was rescued by two waste management workers who were at the right place at the right time. Now, they’re being hailed as heroes.

When two waste management workers near Fort Myers got into their garbage truck very early Monday morning, they never figured they’d come home heroes.

“I just did what a human being should have done,” Alex Galarza said.

While out on their normal route, they came across someone in trouble.

“Paulino had noticed somebody waving at him. It was the first house on the left, and he stopped immediately, stopped and honked the horn,” Galarza said. “He says, ‘Alex, it looks like there’s somebody over there that needs our help.’ So I went around and looked, and there was an older gentleman. He was caught underneath the golf cart.”

Wet, cold and trapped all night under that golf cart, the 83-year-old man was showing signs of hypothermia.

They freed him and wrapped him in blankets until first responders arrived.

“Actually could have lost the man,” Galarza said. “Nobody saw him, I mean, he was– it’s eight hours, almost eight hours after him being underneath that golf cart freezing. He took some cardboard boxes to cover himself to keep him warm.”

To that man, he considers these workers a blessing, even if they refuse to believe it.

“Not really,” Galarza said.

The man they rescued is now home from the hospital and is doing well.

