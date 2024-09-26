(WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard said two of their boats were swept into bridges by the strong winds from Hurricane Helene.

The two instances occurred in Key West and West Palm Beach.

Officials said no one was on board in either boat and the bridges did not sustain any damage.

Officials want to remind boaters to keep their vessels properly secured during severe weather.

