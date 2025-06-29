Officials say they have located two teenage boys who were reported missing from Pasco County.

According to , the children had last been seen in the area of the 5000 block of Genesis Avenue in Holiday, Florida on Saturday.

Allen Butler, 17, is a white male who stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 244 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a green backpack. He may have a scar on his head.

Richard Wallace, 17, is a black male who stand 5 feet, 9 inches tall and and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black face mask, black jacket with a white bandana logo on the sleeves, black sweatpants, and black Jordan shoes.

Sunday afternoon, investigators confirmed the teenagers were found safe but did not provide further details.

