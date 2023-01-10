DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrant vessels were spotted off Key Largo and Key Colony Beach after hundreds of migrants landed on the Florida Key shores in the past week.

On Tuesday morning, a group of approximately 20 people landed ashore near Marathon.

This event is the latest in an unwavering flow of migrants risking it all to reach South Florida.

Workers with the State of Florida set up a base camp on Monday following an executive order from Gov. Ron Desantis.

The new rule is set to deploy state resources in an effort to help deal with the crisis in the Keys.

“Our primary mission is to protect Floridians and to identify these vessels before they get to Florida,” said the Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

The effort also included cleaning up the derelict makeshift boats left scattered across the straights that are threatening marine life and costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

“It’s estimated there were over 300 chugs, skimmers and rustics that are out there leaking oil and hydraulic fluid,” said Guthrie. “We’re going to go in there and get that stuff cleaned up.”

DeSantis spoke publicly for the first time since he declared and issued the executive order but did not bring up the issue.

