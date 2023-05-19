KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami men were apprehended on Thursday following an alleged theft of approximately $1,500 worth of tools in Key Largo.

Ricardo Rafael Riveron-Viltres, 49, and Juan Enrique Rodriguez Guevara, 63, now face charges of grand theft, trespassing, and criminal mischief.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 10:45 a.m. regarding the theft of a golf cart charger and a floor jack from a yard situated on Largo Road. Security footage captured images of the suspect vehicle as well as the two individuals believed to be involved in the crime.

Shortly thereafter, law enforcement located the suspect truck parked in a nearby lot. The victim of the theft arrived at the scene and successfully identified his stolen property. The recovered items were promptly returned to their rightful owner.

Both suspects were subsequently taken into custody and transported to the local jail.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.