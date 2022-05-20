TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Body-worn camera footage showed the moment two Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued a child from a burning home.

Deputies Kevin Reich and Alexander Maldonado were the first to respond to a home that was engulfed in flames at 9937 Joe Ebert Road in Seffner at 10:48 p.m., Thursday.

Once there, occupants and neighbors that were outside in the yard, yelled at the deputies to let them know a child was inside the burning home.

The pair then entered the home by breaking out a glass window.

The child, a nine-year-old boy, was located near the window on the floor.

When Reich and Maldonado found the child, they used their flashlights to create a path for the child and instructed him to come as close to the window as possible.

They then grabbed the child and pulled him out of the window, carrying him to safety and stayed with him until paramedics with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to treat the child.

Firefighters took over the scene and safely extinguished the flames.

The child, as well as his mother and the homeowner, were transported to Tampa General Hospital and received additional medical care. The child was in severe condition due to burns and smoke inhalation and remained at the hospital.

The deputies were uninjured during the rescue.

“I could not be more proud of the quick actions and bravery these deputies displayed, never giving up until they were able to pull the child to safety,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It is because of their heroism that this young boy made it out alive. Law enforcement officers are often the first to respond to any emergency scene, so we must always be ready to jump in and help. These deputies never hesitated. They are true examples of what it means to be a hero.”

Reich and Maldonado have been with HCSO since March of 2020.

