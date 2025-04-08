KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Cuban nationals have pleaded guilty to alien smuggling charges after federal authorities intercepted their boat carrying 18 Ecuadorian migrants off the coast of Key Largo, officials announced.

According to federal prosecutors, Yordany Capote-Leon, 31, and Yuniel Cabrera Piloto, 44, left U.S. waters on Oct. 24, 2024, headed toward the Bahamas. While in Bahamian waters, they picked up 18 Ecuadorian nationals and attempted to return to the United States.

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter tracked the vessel back toward Florida. Once the boat re-entered U.S. waters near Key Largo, Customs and Border Protection officers ordered it to stop. The suspects ignored commands until officers fired warning shots, forcing the boat to stop.

Authorities discovered that none of the 18 individuals had legal authorization to enter the country, and three had previously been removed from the U.S.

Capote-Leon and Piloto, along with the three previously deported migrants, were brought ashore to face charges. The remaining individuals were returned to the Bahamas.

Capote-Leon was sentenced back in March to 37 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Piloto pleaded guilty in March and is scheduled to be sentenced May 8. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

