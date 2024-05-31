PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department announced Thursday that it arrested two people in relation to child neglect.

Twenty-eight-year-old James Spiess and 27-year-old Rebecca Worthington were arrested and charged with two counts each of child neglect.

The police department said it responded Wednesday to the 1600 block of SE Burgundy Lane in reference to a Florida Department of Children and Families investigation of alleged child neglect of four children.

The age range of the children was between 2 months to 3 years old.

The police department said its officers found a 2-year-old child trapped in a 2.5-foot-by-8-foot closet with no lights in the closet. The police department said the door to the closet had baby gates, dog gates, headboards, pieces of wood and chairs tied together with bed sheets and belts blocking the closet door.

Also discovered was a 2-month-old newborn with severe diaper rash that required hospitalization.

According to the police department, an investigation revealed the newborn had not seen a doctor since birth.

The other children were temporarily placed in the custody of another family member while DCF continues its investigation.

