LABELLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they have safely located two 4-year-old boys out of Hendry County, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for Jermaine Crocker and Tremaine Crocker, late Wednesday night.

Investigators said the children had been last seen in the area of the 400 block of Withlacoochee Avenue in LaBelle.

Both boys stand 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weigh around 24 pounds, and have black hair and brown eyes.

Jermaine had been last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, brown shorts, and red and blue tennis shoes. Tremaine had been last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jean shorts and gray Crocs.

Authorities said they may have been in the company of 47-year-old Ralph Garvin.

Garvin stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a black hoodie.

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, FDLE officials cancelled the AMBER Alert and confirmed the children are safe.

