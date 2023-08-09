PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — In an unusual turn of events, a turtle managed to bypass membership requirements and ventured into the Iron Knight Gym through an open garage door earlier this week.

The incident left the gym manager amused as the reptile roamed around the exercise facility.

Nikki Baker, unexpectedly found herself in a unique workout session as she attempted to guide the uninvited tortoise back outdoors. Armed with nothing but a towel, Baker gently coaxed the tortoise away from the gym equipment.

“It’s a turtle. I don’t know if I should pick you up; I don’t want you to snap at me. And I don’t want to hurt you,” Baker said.

She continued to express her surprise, stating, “You always think turtles are slow, but no, this guy was going.”

The tortoise eventually heeded the manager’s efforts and left the premises.

