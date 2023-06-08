KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Turtle Hospital celebrated World Ocean’s Day in the Florida Keys with a public sea turtle release, Thursday morning.

The event, located at Higg’s Beach in Key West, garnered an enthusiastic audience, with hundreds of spectators gathering to witness the return of two juvenile green sea turtles, Spencer and Nacho, to their ocean habitat, The Turtle Hospital said in a news release.

Spencer, who was rescued in March off Key Largo, and Nacho, who was rescued in December of the previous year off Big Coppitt Key, stole the hearts of the onlookers as they made their way back to the sea. Both turtles had undergone treatment at the Turtle Hospital for fibropapillomatosis, a condition commonly found in sea turtles.

The comprehensive treatment provided at the Turtle Hospital included tumor removal surgeries, administration of broad-spectrum antibiotics, chemotherapy eye drops, vitamin supplementation, fluid therapy, and a nourishing diet comprising greens and mixed seafood. After diligent care and rehabilitation, both juveniles made a full recovery, allowing them to be released back into their natural habitat just in time to commemorate World Ocean’s Day.

The Public Sea Turtle Release not only highlighted the successful rehabilitation efforts of the Turtle Hospital but also served as a reminder of the importance of ocean conservation and the preservation of sea turtle populations. The cheering crowd at Higg’s Beach demonstrated their support for the conservation work undertaken by the Turtle Hospital and their commitment to protecting marine ecosystems.

As World Ocean’s Day is celebrated globally, this event in the Florida Keys serves as a local contribution to raising awareness about the challenges faced by sea turtles and the urgent need for their protection.

